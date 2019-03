Getty Images

The Steelers are putting the original-round tender on restricted free agent Xavier Grimble, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Steelers will receive no compensation if the undrafted tight end signs with another team.

Grimble entered the league as a college free agent, signing with the Giants in 2014.

He played all 16 games for the Steelers last season and 44 of 48 in his three seasons in Pittsburgh. He has 22 catches for 236 yards and three touchdowns in his career.