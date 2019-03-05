Texans cut Kevin Johnson

Getty Images

The Texans’ 2015 first-round draft pick is officially out.

Kevin Johnson, a cornerback who went to Houston with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, has been released, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The news is no surprise as the move had been reported last week by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans picked up the fifth-year option on Johnson’s rookie contract but now don’t want to pay the $9 million salary that would have come with it after Johnson suffered two concussions and was lost for the season after one game last year.

Johnson’s $9.1 million salary for 2019 is guaranteed only for injury. It remains to be seen whether Johnson might argue that he is still suffering concussion symptoms and that his salary should be guaranteed, but the Texans are maintaining that they can cut him and be free of his salary now.