Vikings agree to terms with C.J. Ham

Getty Images

The Vikings agreed to terms on a new deal with exclusive rights free agent C.J. Ham, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

The fullback will sign a one-year, $645,000 deal.

Ham, an undrafted free agent in 2016, spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. He played 31 of 32 games over the past two seasons.

He had six carries for 8 yards and caught 11 passes for 85 yards last season.

The Vikings also are expected to bring back exclusive rights free agent punter Matt Wile, per Tomasson.