Vikings bring back punter Matt Wile

The Vikings are bringing back exclusive rights free agent Matt Wile, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. The punter will sign a one-year, $645,000 deal.

Minnesota claimed Wile off waivers from the Steelers the week before the regular-season opener.

He punted 72 times, averaging 45.2 yards per punt with a 42.0 net.

The Vikings also re-signed fullback C.J. Ham, who also was an exclusive rights free agent.

The team has two other exclusive rights free agents in tackle Cedrick Lang and tight end Josiah Price, both of whom spent last season on injured reserve.