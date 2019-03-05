XFL’s Luck: We can’t compete with the NFL, we’ll complement the NFL

When Vince McMahon launched the XFL in 2001, he frequently took shots at the NFL and said his league would provide a better brand of football. As McMahon prepares to re-launch the XFL in 2020, there will be none of that.

McMahon is keeping a low profile, and XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck is promising to have nothing but nice things to say about the NFL.

“We don’t compete with the NFL,” Luck said at an XFL press conference today. “I don’t think anybody competes with the NFL. I love the NFL. It’s a juggernaut, it’s an awesome league, I was proud to be a player way back in the day, I’m proud my son can play in the league. We have great relationships with both the league office and the local teams in the markets we’re in. So we want to be a complement. We want to stay away from politics. We want to play good football, make it family affordable, keep it relatively simple, a fun day out at the ballpark, the stadium, and try to stay away as best we can from all the other issues. You’ll never hear me say a bad word about the National Football League.”

The Alliance of American Football is trying even harder to complement the NFL, possibly even positioning itself to become the NFL’s official minor league. The XFL doesn’t seem to be going that far, but suffice to say that neither of the two new spring leagues has any illusions about taking on the NFL.

  1. Has anyone seen the latest attendance/TV ratings for the AAF? League is one and done and I am willing to bet the XFL pushes back their launch date a year, then ultimately folds before taking the field. Spring football SOUNDS like a good thing right after the Super Bowl. Once the novelty wears off, and fans are left looking at awful QB play and pretty mediocre football, they lose interest.

  3. “We want to play good football, make it family affordable, keep it relatively simple, a fun day out at the ballpark, the stadium, and try to stay away as best we can from all the other issues.”
    ____________________

    Commissioner Luck, how do you plan to handle a star QB getting arrested for marijuana? What about a high profile HB getting charged with domestic violence? Or a mediocre player (remember they all make the same salary) speaks out about a political issue?

    You can HOPE to “stay away” from these issues, but they are going to surface sooner or later. However, there is no blanket policy that will cover all scenarios (like the owner that gets busted for soliciting prostitution amidst a human trafficking sting). So you can talk a good talk while you are still a year away from playing games but my money has at least one XFL player getting arrested before a single game is even played.

  4. fishfan77, hold your tail for a bit, San Antonio is averaging 25,000 fans for their home games.

  5. I doubt many people are going to be real interested in what amounts to minor league football. They have to find a way to steal talent from the NFL and/or the NCAA. There’s a reason all of these leagues fail… they’re all trying to fill a void that doesn’t exist.

  8. fishfan77 says:
    March 5, 2019 at 12:35 pm
    Has anyone seen the latest attendance/TV ratings for the AAF? League is one and done and I am willing to bet the XFL pushes back their launch date a year, then ultimately folds before taking the field. Spring football SOUNDS like a good thing right after the Super Bowl. Once the novelty wears off, and fans are left looking at awful QB play and pretty mediocre football, they lose interest.

    ——

    Uh, most of the vastly unattended games have been due to bad weather. Also, you should google “AAF television ratings” and read a little before putting your foot into your mouth, they’re doing very well on television.

