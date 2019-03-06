Bears expected to sign kicker Chris Blewitt

Getty Images

The Windy City’s last kicker blew it.

So naturally, the Bears are signing Chris Blewitt.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears had another group tryout for kickers Wednesday, and are going to add the former University of Pittsburgh kicker.

Blewitt hasn’t kicked in an NFL game, but impressed the most out of a competition that also included former Buccaneers kicker Patrick Murray.

The Bears previously signed Redford Jones, and are planning to release incumbent Cody Parkey at the start of the league year.

Parkey’s 10 regular season misses were bad enough, but his double-doink miss cost the Bears a playoff win against the Eagles, forcing them to make the hard call to part ways with him a year into a four-year deal.