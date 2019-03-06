Bengals say they have plans to get John Ross more involved

Getty Images

After a report that the Bengals were looking to trade wide receiver John Ross, the Bengals insisted that he’s still in their plans. But what, specifically, are their plans for him?

New Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan indicated that they think Ross, the all-time Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record holder, should be able to do more downfield. Ross scored seven touchdowns last season, but he caught just 21 passes for 210 yards.

“His production in the red zone was really interesting because you don’t look at him and think ‘red zone target.’ His speed dictates he’d be something other than that,” Callahan said. “If we get seven touchdowns out of him again, I’ll be really happy. That’s really good production in this league. As for where he fits outside the red zone, I think there’s a lot of places we can find the ball for him.”

The Bengals sure don’t sound like a team that wants to trade Ross. They sound like a team that wants to get more out of Ross than the previous coaching staff was able to get.