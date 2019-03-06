Browns continue to add to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Browns continue to add to coach Freddie Kitchens’ first staff.

Via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns added former NFL linebacker Doug Colman as assistant special teams coach, and Alonso Escalante as a defensive quality control coach.

Colman played five years in the league with the Giants, Titans, and Browns, finishing his career with Cleveland in 2000. He worked with the Texans and Cowboys recently.

Escalante was in Arizona last year, and has also worked for the Giants, Buccaneers and Raiders (where he worked on Hue Jackson’s staff, proof that the new Browns regime isn’t superstitious).