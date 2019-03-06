Bruce Arians plans to establish full-time coaching position for women

Getty Images

While head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Bruce Arians hired Jen Welter to serve as an assistant coach for the team during the 2015 preseason.

Now as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arians is hoping to establish something a bit more permanent for women to get a foot in the door coaching at the professional level.

According to Melissa Jacobs of TheFootballGirl.com, Arians said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that he plans to establish a full-time coaching position for a woman on his coaching staff. The timeline for such a position is not yet established but Arians indicated it could be as soon as this season.

“You have to have the right support from ownership,” Arians said at the Women’s Careers in Football Forum.

Welter now serves as an assistant coach on the Atlanta Legends coaching staff in the Alliance of American Football. Katie Sowers is about to enter her third season as a full-time coach on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the San Francisco 49ers.