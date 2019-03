Getty Images

As if the safety pool wasn’t full already, there are more diving in.

Broncos safety Darian Stewart just tweeted his goodbye to Denver, thanking the fans and saying “it’s time to move on and I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Stewart signed a four-year, $28 million deal in 2016, and his release will clear $3.5 million worth of cap room.

The 30-year-old now falls into perhaps the deepest position in free agency, making his head start on the market a possible blessing.