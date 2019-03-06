Derek Carr says Raiders would welcome Antonio Brown with open arms

Getty Images

A report on Wednesday morning indicates that the Steelers are close to pulling the trigger on a trade involving wide receiver Antonio Brown and previous reports have indicated that the Raiders have been in pursuit of the wideout over the last couple of weeks.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has heard those reports and hopes that there’s fire behind that smoke. Carr added that he doesn’t believe any of the recent drama in Pittsburgh involving Brown would make for any issues in the locker room if the Raiders did pull off a deal.

“I would imagine he’s definitely in play,” Carr said, via the Fresno Bee. “I hope he’s in play. It would be great to add a guy like that to your team, talent like that. I don’t know what it’s going to cost. The contract stuff starts getting in the way and they got to figure out numbers and all that kind of stuff. I don’t really like the business side of football. but I just like adding good players to our football team. If it works out in the business side, I know the locker room will be arms wide open to accepting Antonio.”

Carr’s name popped up in trade chatter during the Scouting Combine, although it’s not believed that they are making a serious push to deal the quarterback and the team’s comments have been positive about bringing Carr back for at least one more season. Assuming that remains the case, his chances of a better 2019 would probably increase if Brown is running after his passes.