Dolphins tender four exclusive rights free agents

The Dolphins announced Wednesday they have tendered contracts to four exclusive rights free agents. Offensive guard Isaac Asiata, offensive lineman Jesse Davis (pictured), offensive tackle Zach Sterup and defensive end Jonathan Woodard are staying in Miami.

Woodard, 25, played six games last season, seeing the first action of his NFL career. The Jaguars made him a seventh-round pick in 2016.

Davis, 27, started all 16 games last season and 10 games in 2017.

Sterup, 26, played six games, starting one, last season. He also appeared in six games in 2017 with one start.

Asiata, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017. He played one game as a rookie and one game last season.