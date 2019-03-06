Donovan Smith on Cam Jordan: We’ll see him twice a year

Getty Images

When Saints defensive end Cam Jordan learned about Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith‘s contract extension on Tuesday, he used it as a sales pitch for teammate and impending free agent Alex Okafor to re-sign in New Orleans.

Okafor usually matched up with Smith when the Saints and Buccaneers squared off in recent seasons. Smith responded to Jordan’s pitch by posting a picture of himself tying up Okafor during one of those meetings and touched on Jordan’s comments again at a Wednesday press conference.

Smith said, via JoeBucsFan.com, that he thought Jordan was “just having fun” and that ultimate proof of the wisdom of the new contract will come on the field.

“We’ll see him twice a year,” Smith said.

We’ll find out the dates of the next two games between the NFC South teams next month and should know if Okafor will be part of them sooner than that.