Eric DeCosta: Weddle “exemplifies what it means to play like a Raven”

The Ravens have officially released Eric Weddle, but they have nothing but positive things to say about him on the way out.

A day after the release was widely reported, the Ravens announced it today.

“Eric Weddle is a true pro in every aspect of his life and exemplifies what it means to play like a Raven,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He’s the ultimate competitor, a great leader and one of the smartest players we’ve ever had. He’s a unique blend of talent, work ethic, passion and humility. Eric will always be a significant part of our Ravens family, and we’ll enjoy watching his next chapter. We wish Eric, Chanel and their children all the best moving forward.”

The 34-year-old Weddle was due a $6.5 million base salary this season, and DeCosta apparently thinks he can get younger and cheaper at the safety position, even at the cost of getting rid of a player who exemplifies what it means to play like a Raven.