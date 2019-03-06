Eric Weddle taking a few visits, hopes to sign soon

Getty Images

No player ever wants to get released.

But for former Ravens safety Eric Weddle, getting his freedom at least gives him a head start on a market that’s glutted with top-end players at his position.

Weddle told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic that his release wasn’t really a surprise, and that he wasn’t really broken-hearted from a business standpoint.

“We’ll probably take a couple of trips here in the next few days and make a decision,” Weddle said. “I’m in a great spot. The longer I wait, the teams are going to move on to the other guys.”

From that standpoint, Weddle and Eric Reid could be the winners in this market, even if they aren’t the highest-paid. Reid took an extension from the Panthers last month, securing his bag before there were more hands trying to snatch it.

Five of the top 17 players on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 list happen to play the same position (Landon Collins, Earl Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu, Adrian Amos, and Lamarcus Joyner), and there are plenty of other qualified starters who will be available on March 13.

So if Weddle can get in now, he can get his money before many of the other have a chance.