Giants bringing back Jon Halapio

Getty Images

Jon Halapio opened last season as the Giants’ starting center, but he only lasted two games before a broken leg knocked him out for the rest of the season.

Halapio will have a chance to author a longer run in the lineup this year. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Halapio will be tendered a contract as an exclusive rights free agent.

Tendering a contract binds Halapio to the team for the 2019 season unless he decides to give up playing, so Halapio will be ready to go. His play early in the year drew praise from the Giants, but the line as a whole didn’t turn in any passable play until much later in the season.

John Greco and Spencer Pulley stepped in at center after Halapio’s injury. Greco is set for true free agency this offseason.

Raanan also reports that the team will tender fullback Elijhaa Penny. Penny played 123 snaps last season, ran seven times for 25 yards and caught eight passes for 50 yards.