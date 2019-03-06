Giants reportedly won’t tender Jordan Williams

Getty Images

The Giants will not tender exclusive rights free agent Jordan Williams, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Williams will become an unrestricted free agent.

The outside linebacker/defensive lineman missed last season with a torn labrum in his hip. He continues to rehab with a return to full health expected.

Williams, who turns 26 later this month, played one game with the Giants in 2017. He played one game with the Dolphins in 2015.

He has two career tackles.

Williams originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He also has spent time with the Saints.