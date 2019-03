Getty Images

The Giants won’t tender Jordan Williams. They will tender center Jon Halapio. They also will tender kicker Aldrick Rosas, Ryan Dunleavy of nj.com reports.

He ranked as one of the team’s top free agents and a priority to re-sign.

Rosas, 24, earned Pro Bowl honors in his second season after making 32 of 33 field goals and 31 of 32 extra points.

In 2017, Rosas made 18 of 25 field goals and 20 of 23 PATs.