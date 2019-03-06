Giants tender restricted free agent Corey Coleman

Getty Images

The Giants tendered a contract to restricted free agent Corey Coleman, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The original-round tender all but ensures Coleman will return to the Giants as another team would have to give the Giants their first-round pick to sign him. The tender is a non-guaranteed, one-year contract for $2.03 million.

The Browns made Coleman a first-round pick in 2016. He played 19 games, with 18 starts, and made 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons in Cleveland.

Coleman had five catches for 71 yards in eight games with the Giants, which included one start. He also averaged 26 yards on 23 kickoff returns last season.