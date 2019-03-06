In the next CBA, NFL is prepared to make major concessions under the substance-abuse policy

With the War on Drugs long over (did we win?), the NFL has begun to quietly realize the folly of its ongoing efforts to police the private lives and bodily fluids of players who may from time to time or more often than that enjoy the pungent fumes of a certain burning leaf. And the next Collective Bargaining Agreement likely will reflect that.

Per a league source, the NFL is prepared to make major concessions regarding the substance-abuse policy, especially as it relates to marijuana.

The details of the concessions aren’t known. A complete abandonment (and implicit legalization) of marijuana is possible, but if the league goes in that direction it would need to have a procedure in place for players who are charged criminally with marijuana-related offenses in the states where marijuana continues to be banned.

A delicate balance may be required. It the law of the land becomes “smoke at will as long as you’re in a weed-legal state,” plenty of free agents will flock to teams in states where it’s legal. So maybe the best approach would be to simply dump marijuana from the list of banned recreational drugs, and move on.

Really, who would complain if that’s what the league does? The NFL first adopted a program of testing players for drugs that have no bearing on their performance as a matter of P.R., back in the days when every third commercial on TV was the frying egg that supposedly mimicked the internal workings of your brain while “on drugs.” The world has changed dramatically as it relates to marijuana, and the NFL won’t have to worry about the anti-marijuana crowd boycotting games if/when players are allowed to do something that in many states where the league does business they are now legally entitled to do.

Already, the NFL’s relaxation of its anti-marijuana stance has become apparent. As it relates to players like Josh Gordon, Martavis Bryant, and Randy Gregory, the league has subtly but unmistakably been lenient in the application of the rules that apply after a reinstatement following a suspension for at least one year. Even though all three are currently suspended again, the league apparently gave them multiple chances post-reinstatement when the letter of the current policy contemplates a one-strike-and-back-out-the-door-for-at-least-another-year protocol.

So why not just dump the marijuana ban now? The problem is that the NFL can’t start abandoning its rights without a concession from the NFL Players Association, and the NFLPA will make no concessions when it comes to a once-per-year marijuana testing procedure that most players are able to navigate successfully. Thus, the best way to back off would be to pitch the cannabis issue into the broader stew of back-and-forthing that will happen in connection with full-blown CBA discussions.

Again, time will tell how far the league goes in loosening the current marijuana prohibition. But the league could be moving dramatically toward doing the right thing and getting out of the private lives of players as to matters that have no relevance to their employment.

27 responses to “In the next CBA, NFL is prepared to make major concessions under the substance-abuse policy

  1. One by one states are getting out of trying to police peoples private lives and the NFL should do the same…

  2. The problem is it’s actually a PED – of sorts – and classed as such by various world sports bodies as it increases short-term blood oxygenation and thus artifically boost training.

  3. “Plenty of free agents will flock to states where it’s legal”. Geez, let me make an enormous life/business/personal decision based on where I can smoke pot. God help us.

  5. Just because something’s illegal doesn’t mean it should be against the rules? Doesn’t doing illegal things go against those good ol’ personal conduct rules?

  6. Another problem is the World Anti-Doping Agency doesn’t just list it as a PED but a masking agent for other drugs. In theory better tests can overcome any masking, but it’s there at the mo.

  7. The NFL doesn’t care if players smoke weed. BUT, they are a business and a business needs to buy insurance for their employees. Insurance companies don’t want to insure people that are high so they require drug screening. It’s just like any other business anywhere in the country. Why is this so hard for people to understand?

  9. I personally don’t use pot, and I’m not judging people, who every now and again do, but how will they police it within the confines of the NFL? Do they get to smoke it right before getting to the stadium, how about half time? I’ve seen people that, let’s just say, over do it. Somehow, I don’t think those people would be putting out maximum effort on the field, thus hurting the brand. Like I said, not judging, I just think there will have to be rules in place. However, I see no way of them being able to enforce those rules. I guess the only real thing would be, if your on field performance suffers, you lose your job???

  10. If you are old enough to remember the old Phoenix Suns of the late 70s / early 80s, the whole drug thing can ruin a team. It wasn’t just the old Nancy Reagan scare commercials, there was a team issue. Should weed have been lumped in with cocaine and crack? Maybe not, but having players dealing with criminals to illegally purchase drugs is not good for business either.

  12. The league DOESN’T CARE about weed either way. It’s what they can squeeze out of the players union as a bargaining chip.

    Ridiculous to think the league should abandon a negotiated CBA point. If enough players want this, then they can pay for it.

  13. The question is will the media cease & desist in blaming the NFL (aka the employer) for all of the illegal drugs and crimes that are committed by players (aka employees)?
    This article seems to be the start of a media campaign designed to publicly force the NFL to cave to whatever the NFLPA (and their media lapdogs) wants.
    If that were to happen, and the players went buckwild…who would the media blame? The NFLPA…or the NFL?
    It should be the former but it will be the latter since the union (and its clients) is above reproach in the eyes of the media.

  14. this is good news. I know after it had been decided that cannabis was on it’s way to being legal in Canada, police all but stopped going after people for things like possession and consumption. (spoiler alert: society DID NOT crumble) maybe the NFL will follow a similar pattern and some of these young careers can be salvaged. can’t imagine how tough it’s going to feel for guys like Gordon and Gregory in a couple of years when players are allowed to use this medicine to heal their bodies and minds.

    ps, the war on drugs isn’t even close to being over, and nobody is winning.

  mgcbathroomattendant says:
    March 6, 2019 at 8:12 am
    If you are old enough to remember the old Phoenix Suns of the late 70s / early 80s, the whole drug thing can ruin a team. It wasn’t just the old Nancy Reagan scare commercials, there was a team issue. Should weed have been lumped in with cocaine and crack? Maybe not, but having players dealing with criminals to illegally purchase drugs is not good for business either.

    

    the criminal element is a good point, but you can legally purchase cannabis in what, over 20 states now? by the time there is a new CBA this number will be even greater. this will likely be a non issue. also, I would imagine it is something team doctors would be able to prescribe to players, similar to the way they are able to inject poison (vicodin, oxy, etc) into a player at halftime.

  17. Whole Foods has already indicated that it will be looking into selling cannabis in states where it is legal. If it’s not performance enhancing, the NFL is smart to take the lead in backing off on this. Josh Gordon’s issues more relate to mental illness than cannabis and should be allowed to play after getting a clean bill of mental heals and that has nothing to do weed.

  18. This is not some new moral issue for the NFL. It’s a bargaining chip. The League seems to have all the chips (drug policy, the power of the commish) right now, what in the world could the players give up other than their share of revenue?

  20. It’s crazy how weed gets demonized yet a much more powerful intoxicant is deemed morally and socially fine, can be bought in every gas station, and ruins lives at an astounding rate.

  21. the War on Drugs is over?

    Amount spent annually in the U.S. on the war on drugs: $47+ billion
    Number of arrests in 2017 in the U.S. for drug law violations: 1,632,921
    Number of drug arrests that were for possession only: 1,394,514 (85.4 percent)
    Number of people arrested for a marijuana law violation in 2017: 659,700

    Number of those charged with marijuana law violations who were arrested for possession only: 599,282 (90.8 percent)

  22. Marijuana is an inferior drug when compared to other medications that are available to treat ailments that people say they use Marijuana for. It can make people with mental health issues worse and it does cause some people to become more violent. Just look at the prison population in the US, a very high percent of population tests positive for Marijuana. I am not drawing a 100% correlation but there is something there. I am tired of hearing about Joe down the street who smokes a joint after work to chill out. Most people who drink don’t get in their car and go for a drive, but we have a serious problem with some people behind the wheel who are impaired.
    My complaint is the cost to society that the rest of us have to bare. Higher medical and insurance costs, more law enforcement assets focused on drug issues. Higher taxes everywhere
    For some stupid reason the good old USA thought some 25 years ago that it could be the first society in human history to handle opioid usage. Well we all know that failed miserably…and we all pay for this mistake, no politician’s career has been sullied.
    I can make the case that most politicians no longer believe in personal responsibility and fully intend to spread these costs across all the people
    I stand for personal responsibility and if you want to use it fine, but you pay if you screw up…maybe there is an insurance industry here?
    The NFL is a private business they can choose in conjunction with the players assoc how they want to run their business

  23. “But the league could be moving dramatically toward doing the right thing and getting out of the private lives of players as to matters that have no relevance to their employment.”
    =====================

    The NFL is a PRIVATE organization. It can ask it’s employees to do whatever they want that the employee has AGREED TO AND SIGNED under contract.

    If my company gave me a $10m contract that has a clause that I can’t wear yellow shoes or face suspension, you can be I’m throwing out all my yellow shoes even though it’s not illegal to wear them.

  24. “With the War on Drugs long over (did we win?)”
    48,000 people die of heroine overdoses every year, the more we legalize drugs, the more deaths were going to have. Let’s be trite and smug about our efforts to curtail drugs in our country. Most of the people dying are underage or became addicted under the age of 18. If you think legalizing drugs will make that problem go away, you are so delusional.

  26. While the players are busy jumping for joy over this, they haven’t yet realize what they’re going to give up in exchange for it. More franchise tags? Longer season? Lower salary caps? Longer rookie contracts? The NFL knows that these idiots love weed and they’re going to take advantage of it to put more money in their pockets over it. What a world! ‘merica!!!

  27. It is reefer folks. And all the tired anecdotes, tropes and sheer ignorance and obtuseness can’t stop the fact that the evidence over thousands of years of use and the daily use by tens of millions today and everyday around the world demonstrates the sheer folly of the wrongheaded,generally corrupt,dangerous and damaging prohibition. People are high all around you.Performing at a high level in every walk of life. Prohibition is more harmful,dangerous,expensive and misguided than marijuana itself could ever be and it is ending. Finally.

