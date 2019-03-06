Jason Witten officially returns, signing his deal

Getty Images

The Cowboys had a procedural move to make before Jason Witten could unretire. They first had to cut him off the reserve/retired list.

That done, the Cowboys officially have signed the tight end to a one-year contract, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The deal will pay Witten a $2 million base salary with a chance for him to make up to $5 million this season.

Witten already is back at The Star working out with a long road ahead to get back in football shape after spending last season in the ESPN booth.

Witten, who turns 37 in May, played 15 seasons before retiring. His 1,152 receptions rank fourth in NFL history behind only Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald.