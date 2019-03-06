John Kuhn announces his retirement

Getty Images

Fullback John Kuhn was out of the NFL in 2018, but he didn’t announce his retirement as an active player as the year played out.

That announcement came on Wednesday. The Packers released the news about a player who spent nine of his 12 seasons in Green Bay.

“John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “He was a true professional whose work ethic and leadership set a great example both on the field and in the locker room. We want to thank John and his family for all they did for the Packers and in the community as well as wish them nothing but the best.”

Kuhn entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers and saw his first action in nine 2006 games for the team. He moved on to the Packers the next year and played in 139 games for the team over the next nine years. He won a Super Bowl, went to three Pro Bowls and closed out his career by playing two years with the Saints.

Kuhn ran 217 times for 658 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught 98 passes for 642 yards and nine touchdowns over his entire career.