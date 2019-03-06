Kevin Johnson visiting Bills Wednesday

Getty Images

Tight end Dwayne Allen isn’t the only recently released veteran paying the Bills a visit on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the team is also hosting cornerback Kevin Johnson. Johnson was dropped by the Texans earlier this week.

Johnson was a 2015 first-round pick by Houston and started 18 of the 37 games he played for the team over the last four years. The Texans exercised his fifth-year option before the 2018 season, but opted to move on without Johnson after he missed all but one game last year due to concussions.

The Bills don’t have any cornerbacks set for free agency next week, but they also don’t have anyone who provided them with consistent production alongside Tre'Davious White last season. If they feel Johnson, who played for Bills defensive backs coach John Butler in Houston, could do better, his visit to Buffalo could end with a deal.