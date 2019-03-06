Kyler Murray’s agent unloads on Charley Casserly

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2019, 4:43 PM EST
@ErikBurkhardt

On Tuesday, former NFL G.M. Charley Casserly appeared on the NFL’s in-house TV network and strayed from his analyst role by reporting on anonymously-provided opinions regarding the Scouting Combine interviews of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. PFT previously has addressed the comments, analyzed them, and suggested a possible motive for Casserly’s one-two punch regarding the knock on Murray and the notion that the Cardinals were shopping current quarterback Josh Rosen in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday morning, Murray’s college coach responded strongly to Casserly’s criticism of the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told Dan Patrick that “I’ve personally spoken with the majority of teams that he met with [at the Combine] and everyone was glowing about their conversations with Kyler . . . basically the complete opposite of what Charley said.”

Now, agent Erik Burkhardt has added his voice to the defense of Murray. Burkhardt gave the following quotes on Wednesday afternoon to PFT.

“My initial reaction was to laugh because I knew the ‘old guard’ would inevitably try to come up with the usual pre-draft nonsense,” Burkhardt said. “But when I later watched this man say what he did, it was over-the-top and definitely felt personal, and that’s when I got pissed off.”

How pissed off did Burkhardt get? Pretty pissed off.

“First and foremost, Kyler is an exemplary person,” Burkhardt said. “He is everything you hope your own son grows up to become. We’re talking about a young man who has done everything right and worked relentlessly his entire life to achieve and push for greatness. We’re talking about the first human ever drafted in the top 10 in two major sports leagues, and who just completed the greatest single season in football history. You will not find even one former teammate or coach at any level in any sport who’s played with Kyler Murray who has anything remotely negative to say about him, his leadership, or his work ethic.”

Burkhardt then shifted from defending Murray to attacking Casserly.

“So what do I think about an agenda-driven ‘analyst’ who’s never once even talked to Kyler or any of his coaches or teammates?” Burkhardt said. “I think it’s disgusting and embarrassing and Casserly should be ashamed of himself.

“Further, my business partners and I personally represent coaches and executives who sat in on eight of Kyler’s 10 formal combine interviews. I spoke directly to each of them, as well as executives from the other two teams and many others who I don’t represent but were present, and all of them were extremely positive about his entire interviews, with each citing specific examples as to why.”

Burkhardt brought it home with a dash of snark directed at Casserly.

“The bottom line here is that it calls into question the motives of a man to get on national television and cite anonymous sources on things such as ‘leadership’ and ‘study habits’ about somebody he’s never met,” Burkhardt said. “Look, If you don’t like Kyler’s game, it’s cool. If you don’t like his size and want to talk about that, that’s fine, too. If you’re into a Heath Shuler-type looking guy, then hype those guys and say why. But when you slander the character and work ethic of a young man who’s worked his ass off his entire life and done everything right to put himself in his current position, you’d better cite your sources and come with a better record than 18-46 as a G.M. of the Texans, and whose own leadership and accountability has been questioned by his old bosses and colleagues, as well as the greatest coach on the planet.”

That last reference was to Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who said in 2010, “Who’s been wrong more than Charley Casserly since he left the Redskins? His percentage is like a meteorologist.”

Right or wrong, Casserly has reminded everyone over the past 24 hours that he’s still around. And Casserly will be forever connected to Murray, with Casserly’s take either refuted or vindicated by whatever Murray does at the next level.

Regardless, Burkhardt’s point is that Casserly’s take is based on information that easily could be tainted by bias and swayed by agenda. The reporting is incomplete, with sweeping conclusions based on indeterminate bits and pieces that lack the kind of clarity and reliability that would make them suitable for publication or discussion on TV, or anywhere else.

And, yes, Burkhardt has a bias, too. But his is obvious; he represents Murray. Casserly’s comments may be infected by a bias that isn’t apparent, and/or by a vetting procedure that isn’t nearly as exacting as the one that applies to the NFL’s actual in-house reporters.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Kyler Murray’s agent unloads on Charley Casserly

  3. I’m not a fan of Murray’s style or game but I have to respect the agent for coming out molten hot…reminds me of Ari Gold…

    Shot’s Fired! “coming for you Davies”

  4. Good Lord this is turning into a ridiculous soap opera…

    This would only be news if someone of the interviewers told Burkhardt that his client sucked. But since that was never going to happen, no news here.

  6. Good Lord this is turning into a ridiculous soap opera…

    This would only be news if one of the interviewers told Burkhardt that his client sucked. But since that was never going to happen, no news here.

  8. So Erik said what Erik is getting paid to say because if he doesn’t Erik’s pay won’t be as much as Erik was hoping for? Gotcha.

  9. My guess is there is probably something to the comments made by Casserly. Instead of searching for all the reasons why Casserly may have lied, why don’t you look into seeing if any of the statements are true. You all knew who he talked to. Instead of speculating do some actual journalistic investigation and report back.

  11. I’m doubling down on my support for Casserly and his statements. He’s forgotten more about football than Burkhardt will ever know. This love affair for Murray continues to be confusing. The guy is a 4th round draft pick, 3rd round at best if you want to reach for him and turn him into a slot receiver!

  13. Of course his agent is going to defend him it’s his job. Casserly is well respected but this time he is wrong. Btw the cards only made contact with 1 team about Rosen there intent was too create an illusion that they are into Murray to get a nice draft haul. Rosen will stay

  14. Look, Casserly was a disaster as a GM. But this isn’t a case of him giving an opinion. He’s telling us what others have told him. Of course he’s not going to cite his sources and no one will admit to telling him those things. He’d only end up with a bunch of unemployed sources and no one would ever tell him anything again. The draft isn’t exciting for me now since the team I’ve cheered for my entire life usually picks at the end of the draft. 6 times #32 and 3 times #31 over this millennium. But why would Charlie lie?

  19. Casserly should be ashamed. He went way over the top with his comments. He even doubled down today.

    It’s one thing to say, I heard it wasn’t the best interview – but to say he has no leadership, work ethic or is a dumbo on the whiteboard is just going way too far. It did sound personal.

  20. “We’re talking about the first human ever drafted in the top 10 in two major sports leagues.” What league other than baseball did he get drafted in the top 10? I think he’s jumping the gun a bit.

    I also wouldn’t say backing out on his signed baseball contract is doing everything right.

  22. When a college football player goes to the NFL combine and does nothing other than get measured for height and weight, there are bound to be skeptics. You want people to talk about how good you are? Go out against your competition and show them who’s the best. Murray screwed himself by skipping combine work.

  26. “We’re talking about the first human ever drafted in the top 10 in two major sports leagues”

    Not sure who he is referring to here. Kyler Murray certainly hasn’t been drafted in the top 10 of two sports leagues.

  28. Wow, Charlie Casserly has really struck a major nerve. It’s hilarious. Burkhardt is going to have to do a major PR campaign for Kyler.

  33. second or third round choice being worked by agent in conjunction with gms who are hoping that better qbs will slide to them. Not brain surgery.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!