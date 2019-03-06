Larry Fitzgerald didn’t want to retire with Cardinals on bottom

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald considered retirement, but ultimately, it was an easy decision. While some players go out on top, Fitzgerald didn’t want to be one of those who went out on bottom.

The Cardinals have the No. 1 overall pick after being the worst team in football in 2018.

“We had a really bad season last year, and I just didn’t want to go out on that level,” Fitzgerald said on The Mina Kimes Show, via the team website. “You’ve got to live the rest of your life knowing you went out on that level.

“. . .At the end of the year, I felt like this was not [the year to retire].”

Fitzgerald, 35, failed to get to 1,000 yards for the first time since 2014. But a rookie quarterback playing behind an awful offensive line was the main reason Fitzgerald caught “only” 69 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns.

He still led the team in receiving yards for the fourth consecutive year.

“I still enjoy it, and I can still play,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m not the player that I was 10 years ago, but I can still go out there and contribute. I can make plays. I can be somebody who can situationally really help the team and make explosive plays for my group.”