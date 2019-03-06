Lincoln Riley disputes Charley Casserly’s comments on Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley believes NFL Network commentator Charley Casserly is peddling bad information about quarterback Kyler Murray.

Although Casserly described Murray’s interviews with NFL teams at the Scouting Combine as disastrous, Riley said he has personally spoken to most of the teams that talked to Murray and doesn’t believe Casserly’s claims are true.

“I’ve personally spoken with the majority of teams that he met with [at the Combine} and everyone was glowing about their conversations with Kyler,” Riley told Dan Patrick. “Basically the complete opposite of what Charley said.”

Riley also said Casserly is incorrect in saying Murray is not a good leader.

“Kyler was a tremendous leader for us,” Riley said. “All he cares about is winning. I think our team took on his personality.”

Riley may have his own motives to talk up Murray — he would like to be known as the coach who developed a baseball prospect into the first overall pick in the NFL draft — but he is also in a better position than anyone else to assess what kind of player Murray is. And Riley has nothing but glowing things to say about his quarterback.