Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery has shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Jerry Tillery worked out at the Scouting Combine, and worked out well.

Now that that’s over with, he got some work done so he’ll be ready for his next team.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Notre Dame defensive tackle had surgery today (naturally, the successful kind) to repair a torn labrum. A three- to four-month recovery time should allow him to be ready for training camp for whoever drafts him.

Tillery was impressive at the Combine, running a 4.93-second 40 (at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds), and putting up 23 reps of the 225-pound bench press. Going through that process while needing surgery should also impress the hard-heads of the league who look down their noses at guys who don’t work out.