Packers sign defensive end Fadol Brown to one-year extension

The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive end Fadol Brown to a contract extension ahead of the start of free agency next week.

Brown posted a photo of himself signing a new deal with the Packers on his instagram account Wednesday night. According to Michael Cohen of TheAthletic.com, Cohen is signing a one-year extension with the team.

Brown was set to be an exclusive rights free agent since he has fewer than three accrued seasons of experience. The Packers could have tendered him a minimum contract and kept control of him for 2019. The one-year extension has accomplished the same result through different means.

Brown has appeared in just 12 games over two seasons with the Packers and Oakland Raiders. He spent all of the 2017 season on the Raiders practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Mississippi. He appeared in eight games for Oakland last year before being released and claimed off waivers by Green Bay in December. He appeared in each of the final four games of the year for the Packers, recording three tackles.