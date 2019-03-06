Panthers bringing back Bryan Cox Jr.

Getty Images

The Panthers are looking for as many pass-rushers as they can find this offseason, and they’ve started with keeping a few of their own projects.

Wednesday, they retrained the rights to defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. but tendering him a contract.

Cox (the son of the former Pro Bowl linebacker) was an exclusive rights free agent, which means not really a free agent at all since other teams couldn’t sign him unless the Panthers didn’t want him.

Cox has played 18 games and doesn’t have a sack. The Panthers are expected to experiment with some different fronts this year, and they’re looking for rushers with the ability to play in three- or four-man fronts.