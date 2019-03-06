Phillip Dorsett believes Patriots want him back, wants to be a starter

Getty Images

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett credits the 2017 trade from the Colts to the Patriots with making him a “better football player,” but his playing time wasn’t always consistent over the last two years.

Depending on who else was around, Dorsett might play a lot or only see a handful of snaps in a given week and he told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com there were times that it “was difficult.” When taking the entire experience, including a Super Bowl win, into account, Dorsett said he loved his time in New England but that time may be ending as Dorsett is set for free agency.

Dorsett said he believes Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wants him back for the 2019 season and that he wants to win, but added that “everyone has their personal goals and I do want to be [in] a bigger role” on a consistent basis.

“Obviously, I want to be a key contributor. I want to be a starter. That’s always been my goal,” Dorsett said.

With Josh Gordon suspended and Chris Hogan and Cordarrelle Patterson also headed for free agency, the Patriots will be doing something at wide receiver in the coming weeks. Whether it involves Dorsett may be up to how hard other teams push for him right out of the gate in free agency.