Raiders, Colts expected to pursue Tyrell Williams

Getty Images

Tyrell Williams is only 26 and the best outside receiver on the free agent market. The former Chargers receiver is expected to find a lot of interest.

The Raiders are poised to make a “serious run” at signing Williams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports added the Colts to the list of pursuers, along with Oakland.

La Canfora expects Williams’ yearly average to top $12 million.

Williams caught 41 passes for 653 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games last season. In the past three seasons with the Chargers, he played all 48 games and made 153 catches for 2,440 yards and 16 touchdowns. He played only four games in 2015.