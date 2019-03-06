Report: Antonio Brown talks “heating up,” could be nearing end

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 6, 2019, 8:50 AM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers may be ready to get this over with.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the trade talks for disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown are “heating up,” and that the Steelers are telling teams to get their best offers in as soon as possible.

There has been interest in the wide receiver, as you’d imagine considering his immense talent. But there have also been a number of teams stepping away for reasons which may or may not include his attitude.

The Broncos and Cardinals have recently indicated they don’t want him, and Rapoport mentions the Jets as another team expected to pass.

While usual suspects including the Raiders have been on the list, three more teams have allegedly entered the fray lately. One can’t help but wonder if #MysteryTeam is involved in this one to help drive the price up, though they normally don’t get involved until free agency starts.

44 responses to "Report: Antonio Brown talks "heating up," could be nearing end

  2. No way PIT trades him to a division rival, especially one that will be nipping at their heels next season.

  4. He is going too raiders they have the 3 first rounders. Packers should be all over this but I doubt their in it.

  5. I would love to see him go to the Browns. Purely for the entertainment factor and….well it could be fund to watch that ballclub this year too!

  8. Drum roll please and the winner is: Browns…..
    ==========================================

    Please, no.

  9. Why does everyone think Brown will get traded for a first rounder etc. Sure he has the talent to command one, but he came out and said he only cares about money. If im a team looking at the statements he has made all offseason my best offer is a 6th rounder. No guarantee he shows up without getting more guaranteed money.

  10. Still believe my Raiders are the favorite. But keep an eye on Carolina coming in at the end offering a pick-player package that includes young receiver Curtis Samuel.

  11. As someone who wants to see AB move on just to have all of this drama get closer to ending, I’ll believe it when the actual trade happens. I understand it’s the offseason, but the media has completely milked the AB story bone dry way beyond the point of fatigue. Best wishes, AB.

  12. @ jets2469 says:

    “He is going too raiders they have the 3 first rounders.”

    There is no way the Steelers are getting a first round pick for Brown, I doubt they will get anything better than a late 3rd/early 4th. First the man is a DIVA who didn’t help his case with so publicly trashing his current team, second he is on the wrong side of 30 – yes he is currently still producing but the drop off cliff is quickly approaching, maybe 2-3 years of prime performance, third he has already signed a huge contract a couple years ago with the Steelers and is demanding a new contract with his new team and fourth the Steelers are virtually in a must make a deal mode!

    None of the above provides the value of a 1st or 2nd round pick. If the Steelers get an offer of a third round pick they should jump on it.

  17. hanson493 says:
    March 6, 2019 at 9:23 am
    Why does everyone think Brown will get traded for a first rounder etc. Sure he has the talent to command one, but he came out and said he only cares about money. If im a team looking at the statements he has made all offseason my best offer is a 6th rounder. No guarantee he shows up without getting more guaranteed money.

    

    Organizations do crazy things, ever heard of the Herschel Walker Trade?

  18. If the Raiders trade for AB I’d be floored….unless it’s a pick outside of R1. Why trade for and pay an aging player when you didn’t want to give a player in his prime like Mack the $$$’s he deserves? Yes you get a great receiver but do you really want to deal with a diva??? No one, and I mean no one loves a diva. SMH.

  19. steelcurtainn says:
    March 6, 2019 at 9:39 am
    The raiders number 1. Bye AB enjoy oakland.

    ———-

    More likely AB and the Steelers’ #1 or #2 to the Raiders to take AB off the Steelers’ books

  20. Purely on a talent level, I’d dance a jig to see AB in Oakland.

    But his personality vs. Gruden’s when he had a falling out with the infinitely milder mannered Tomlin? Color me skeptical this would work.

  21. What we learn time and time again is that you must always consider the ‘source.’ Of course Pittsburgh wants to put it out there that it is ‘heating up.’ I guess if I’m the Eagles, Cowboys, or whatever then I better hurry up and make an offer before it’s too late.

  23. I am guessing he will go to the Raiders because they have the most valuable draft picks to offer, and they showed last season that they are not shy to make big trades.

  24. If I’m the Packers, I send the second of my two first round picks for him. Pairing him with Adams while Rodgers is still playing at a high level would be pretty scary.

  26. jlbay says:
    March 6, 2019 at 9:32 am

    There is no way the Steelers are getting a first round pick for Brown, I doubt they will get anything better than a late 3rd/early 4th.
    —————————————————————
    AB led the league in TD receptions this past season. Amari Cooper got traded for a first round pick this year, and you think the Steelers are going to settle for a 4th rounder for Brown?

  28. The Steelers will be better without Bell & Brown. Keep in mind for all of you Steeler haters… Steelers were 9-6-1 this year with only 1 bad blowout loss. Bell didn’t play. Brown played until the playoffs were on the line and he quit on the team. Sorry… football is a team game. Brown & Bell are supreme athletes but Steelers have replacements and will add more. Time moves on.

  33. douce54 says:
    March 6, 2019 at 8:52 am
    Drum roll please and the winner is: Browns…..

    Enough people thumbed this down but as a Browns fan I have to put in my penny.

    No. Absolutely no. This isn’t Hue Jackson’s Browns, or any other regime before that. It is John Dorsey’s. Browns could have made the playoffs last year but for one missed spot and two missed field goals, and some growing pains. Personally I think they would have made it if they had fired Jackson earlier.

    Point is Browns are not a joke. Some people, me included (and I love them but I am not a homer, and I am truly objective) think they can win the AFCN this upcoming season. AB does not help that. This is a team that believes, and they do not need a cancer like that.

    Ok maybe it was really worth 2 cents.

  34. More likely AB and the Steelers’ #1 or #2 to the Raiders to take AB off the Steelers’ books

    Only a troll would say something like that.

    AB drama story is getting milked by the media worse than a dairy cow….stop.

  37. ashleyschafferbmw says:
    March 6, 2019 at 10:16 am
    jlbay says:
    March 6, 2019 at 9:32 am

    There is no way the Steelers are getting a first round pick for Brown, I doubt they will get anything better than a late 3rd/early 4th.
    —————————————————————
    AB led the league in TD receptions this past season. Amari Cooper got traded for a first round pick this year, and you think the Steelers are going to settle for a 4th rounder for Brown?

    ——————————

    Just because the Cowboys overpaid doesn’t mean a thing when you compare the two. People have pointed out valid points that no one wants to give any credence towards, reminds me a lot of the Foles situation. Everyone’s thinking was they were going to make a killing, and no one traded for him why? Because of the details.

    In A.B’s situation, you have the diva factor. How long will it be until he pulls a stunt again. His past history with the Facebook live stuff, the feuding with teammates, that is who he is… It will come back again no matter the organizational change.

    His age. He will be 30-31 by the start of next season. He is doing great now, but when is that cliff coming that we all know is coming. If he turns into Jerry Rice with health, hell its a good trade, but if the cliff is next year? Why spend the first?

    Third, the money. He has stated he wants to get paid again. Rumors has it that potentially he just wants to bump up his guarantees but if he wants a fresh contract, that is a different story.

    Then you get to the very last thing… him quitting on his squad in a most win game because of the stupidity of what he ultimately got mad at in the first place. I don’t care who you are. You quit on my team, you are out. I don’t want you. What is stopping you from doing again because you didn’t get what you wanted. He is his own worst enemy right now. Even Fitz agreed with that. He needs to take ownership of his misdeeds, which he has, and then the price goes up. But for all the things listed above, if I was a GM, the highest I would go is a late 2. Nothing more. Amari Cooper has years left and not as many knocks like AB has. Sure AB has the numbers… so did TO, but you saw what happened with him. 1 year here, 1 year there. AB is the new TO.

  40. Can’t believe Green bay isn’t going in hard for ABrown(maybe keeping it quiet?). They have plenty of cap space, plenty of picks, an offensive minded coach and a QB that’s a better sandlot style QB than Roethlisberger. Paired w/DAdams would be one of the best combos in the league. D needs work, but KC did OK with overwhelming skill players and no D. It would allow Pitts to trade out of the conference. Even though they all may have a ways to go, trading to Oakland,Tenn or Cleve could come back to bite Pitts. Seems like a match to me.

  41. kennylc2015 says:
    March 6, 2019 at 9:54 am
    What we learn time and time again is that you must always consider the ‘source.’ Of course Pittsburgh wants to put it out there that it is ‘heating up.’ I guess if I’m the Eagles, Cowboys, or whatever then I better hurry up and make an offer before it’s too late.

    ———————-
    This sounds like “sure after taking a look at the total package all the suitors walked away. But there are more. We cant give any info to back that up, but there are more, yeah, more.”

    My guess is that this is just something floated by Pittsburgh to try and keep the price from dropping after all of the suitors walked away.

  42. I share the opinion of others that there is no way the Steelers get a first round pick for Brown. He has done everything possible to poison his trade value over the past month and every GM in the league knows that the Steelers have no choice but to deal him. It’s about leverage, not value.

    If its going to be a fire sale regardless, I think the Steelers will send him to an NFC team. The Redskins have not shied away from diva players before (Deshaun Jackson, Josh Norman) and are getting a compensatory 3rd round pick, so I’m saying he goes to the Redskins for a 3rd Rounder.

  43. I am a Broncos fan, and with the letting go of Wade Phillips, not being able to draft a QB, Elway’s terrible picks, signing Flacco – signing Brown would have put me over the top. I would have adopted the Browns as my new team.

  44. ig: josinaanderson
    ‏Verified account @JosinaAnderson
    15m15 minutes ago

    Interesting take on Antonio Brown market from a league source, as of early this morning (in their opinion): “one team race…I think the other teams decided the price was too high.”

