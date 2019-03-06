Report: Antonio Brown talks “heating up,” could be nearing end

Getty Images

The Steelers may be ready to get this over with.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the trade talks for disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown are “heating up,” and that the Steelers are telling teams to get their best offers in as soon as possible.

There has been interest in the wide receiver, as you’d imagine considering his immense talent. But there have also been a number of teams stepping away for reasons which may or may not include his attitude.

The Broncos and Cardinals have recently indicated they don’t want him, and Rapoport mentions the Jets as another team expected to pass.

While usual suspects including the Raiders have been on the list, three more teams have allegedly entered the fray lately. One can’t help but wonder if #MysteryTeam is involved in this one to help drive the price up, though they normally don’t get involved until free agency starts.