Posted by Charean Williams on March 6, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
The Cardinals might trade Josh Rosen eventually, but they apparently aren’t ready to do it yet.

Multiple teams inquired about the quarterback’s availability at the Combine last week, and two league sources who spoke to the Cardinals told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Arizona didn’t show its hand. The Cardinals gave no indication they’re ready to deal Rosen, Schefter said.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated in a podcast Tuesday that the team hasn’t made a decision on the top pick.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa have the best betting odds to end up as the No. 1 overall pick.

The Cardinals used the 10th overall choice on Rosen a year ago, but that was before they fired Steve Wilks after one season and hired Kingsbury as their head coach.

Kingsbury repeatedly has complimented Rosen, calling him “our guy” and saying Rosen “knows where he stands.”

11 responses to “Report: Cardinals don’t have Josh Rosen on trade block

  3. Put this right next to Report: Cardinals have Josh Rosen on the tradie block.

    None of us know. Better to just tune out the noise and wait to see.

  4. This is smart by Arizona. They should be shopping Rosen as well as the number 1 pick to see what their options are and keep teams guessing. If teams think they’re dead set on taking Murray #1 they may try to lowball them for Murray.

  6. Thought it would be interesting to see if the Bucs have any interest in him…
    Much of Arizona Coaching staff is now in Tampa… If Leftwich (his OC last year so Rosen would already have a foundational understanding of Leftwich’s system)even likes Rosen and thinks he could be a good safety net when Winston does not pan out…

  7. I called this four weeks ago. In other news, fire can burn things. The Cardinals will be playoff contenders next season. They’ve already signed three of the top four free agents so far in this offseason.

  8. As much as I’d love too know what their doing. Their is no reason for them too talk trades yet. Wait closer too draft than try too unload him cuz if teams no ur taking Murray at number 1 they will def lowball you with offers. I don’t think Rosen is any good but he should get more than a 3rd he needs another year too prove what he is. Dolphins should go for him and if he sucks than getbur guy next year

  9. If Keim takes Murray, Bidwell should fire him on the spot in the war room. On a team with little talent wasting those three picks last year will hurt this team for several years, and with no O-line Murray will be often injured and a wasted pick. Keim should trade down and draft tackles, guards and a #1 receiver. And find an O-lineman in free agency.

