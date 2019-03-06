Report: Cardinals don’t have Josh Rosen on trade block

Getty Images

The Cardinals might trade Josh Rosen eventually, but they apparently aren’t ready to do it yet.

Multiple teams inquired about the quarterback’s availability at the Combine last week, and two league sources who spoke to the Cardinals told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Arizona didn’t show its hand. The Cardinals gave no indication they’re ready to deal Rosen, Schefter said.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated in a podcast Tuesday that the team hasn’t made a decision on the top pick.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa have the best betting odds to end up as the No. 1 overall pick.

The Cardinals used the 10th overall choice on Rosen a year ago, but that was before they fired Steve Wilks after one season and hired Kingsbury as their head coach.

Kingsbury repeatedly has complimented Rosen, calling him “our guy” and saying Rosen “knows where he stands.”