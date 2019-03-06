Report: Contract talks between Panthers, Daryl Williams stall

Getty Images

The Panthers have been talking to right tackle Daryl Williams about a new contract ahead of free agency, but it doesn’t look like those discussions will result in an agreement.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the talks have stalled and Williams is expected to hit the open market when the new league year opens on March 13. He’ll be able to start hearing from teams other than the Panthers on March 11.

It’s possible that those conversations could lead to renewed momentum toward a deal with the Panthers, but a free agent group short on tackle options will likely work in Williams’ favor.

Williams spent the last four years in Carolina and was set for his third year as a starter up front when a knee injury ended his season after the first game of the year. Taylor Moton took over the job and would get first crack at it in 2019 if Williams does move on.