Report: Dwayne Allen moves on to visit with Bills

Tight end Dwayne Allen became a free agent on Monday and spent Tuesday talking to the Ravens about a job before moving on for another visit.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Allen has made his way to Buffalo to meet with the Bills. The Bills released Charles Clay this offseason, which leaves them with Jason Croom and Logan Thomas on hand at tight end heading into the 2019 season.

Allen played a role in the passing game during his five years with the Colts, but was rarely used as a receiver in New England. He caught 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown over the last two years.

If the Buffalo visit doesn’t result in a deal, Anderson reports Allen is slated to move on to a visit with the Lions.