Report: Dwayne Allen moves on to visit with Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2019, 7:58 AM EST
Tight end Dwayne Allen became a free agent on Monday and spent Tuesday talking to the Ravens about a job before moving on for another visit.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Allen has made his way to Buffalo to meet with the Bills. The Bills released Charles Clay this offseason, which leaves them with Jason Croom and Logan Thomas on hand at tight end heading into the 2019 season.

Allen played a role in the passing game during his five years with the Colts, but was rarely used as a receiver in New England. He caught 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown over the last two years.

If the Buffalo visit doesn’t result in a deal, Anderson reports Allen is slated to move on to a visit with the Lions.

3 responses to “Report: Dwayne Allen moves on to visit with Bills

  1. Releasing Charles Clay to turn around and sign Dwayne Allen would be comically stupid… Clay is a very good receiving TE who is a much better receiver and route runner than Allen is as a matchup problem w/ speed & also excels as a blocker particularly in pass-protection. After posting a Minimum of 52receptions/528YDs/3TDs or more in every single season going back to 2013 to 2017 the one and only reason Charles Clays stats declined last year in 2018 is because the Bills had an inaccurate rookie QB in Josh Allen who struggled to move the ball thru the air with any consistency & they had a bad OL.
    Signing Allen would be a tremendous downgrade. If you let a real solid good above-avg TE go then you should atleast go out and upgrade the position, try signing Jared Cook from OAK or something. This years TE Class is LOADED with extremely talented TE’s available in rounds 3/4/5 of the draft go out and draft 6″5 TE Josh Oliver in round 3 or 4. Take 6″5 TE Drew Sample in RD 5 or 6. Dont significantly DOWNGRADE AT TE when the Bills badly need to UPGRADE the OL & Skill positions at WR/TE/RB around there young QB.

  3. Jason Croom is a pretty good player, and I suspect with the development of Josh Allen it will only help Croom take bigger strides this year.

