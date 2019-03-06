Report: Kevin Zeitler’s name has been “thrown around” in trade talks

Getty Images

The Browns released linebacker Jamie Collins on Wednesday in a move that pushed them over $80 million in cap space for the coming year and they may not be done adding to that figure.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports that right guard Kevin Zeitler‘s name has been “thrown around” in trade talks this offseason. Like Collins, Zeitler got a big contract before General Manager John Dorsey was hired in Cleveland and such players often find themselves on shakier ground when teams make a change.

There are differences, however. Moving on from Collins cleared over $9 million in cap space while Zeitler’s departure would result in just $1.7 million in extra room and $10.7 million in dead cap space. If the return is high enough in a trade, however, that might not be a deterrent as they would save more cash than cap space.

The Browns have Joel Bitonio at left guard and 2018 second-round pick Austin Corbett could slide into the lineup in Zeitler’s place if the team does wind up making a move.