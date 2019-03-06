Report: Teams calling about trading for Tashaun Gipson

Getty Images

There are plenty of safeties set to become free agents come March 13, but some teams are reportedly looking in another direction to fulfill their desire for an addition to their defensive backfield.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams have been calling the Jaguars to inquire about a deal for Tashaun Gipson. Per the report, the belief is that he could be moved.

If that’s the case, the Jaguars’ need to clear some cap space would likely be a big part of the reason. There’s already been word that they are trying to drum up interest in deals for running back Carlos Hyde and defensive tackle Malik Jackson in a bid to create cap space.

Moving Gipson would create $7.45 million in space and the need to find space as well as the belief that Gipson is available may also mean that he’s destined to get cut if no trade materializes. Should that happen, the pool of safeties will have as little breathing room as the Jaguars currently enjoy under the salary cap.

Gipson has started every game in Jacksonville over the last three years and posted 54 tackles and an interception last year. He’s set to make $7.25 million this year and is signed for a salary of $7 million in 2020.