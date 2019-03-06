Roc Thomas faces felony marijuana possession charges

Getty Images

Vikings running back Roc Thomas faces felony possession of marijuana charges in Minnesota, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

“We are aware of the charges filed against Roc Thomas and have expressed our disappointment directly to Roc for his actions,” the Vikings said in a statement. “We will respect both the legal process and the NFL’s disciplinary process.”

Officers executed a search warrant on Thomas’ apartment Jan. 16 after complaints about the smell of marijuana. Police found 143 grams of marijuana and nearly $16,000 in cash.

Thomas, 23, has a March 18 court date.

Thomas, who played in five games last season, told officers he smokes marijuana and all of it was for personal use. In Minnesota, possession of more than 42.5 grams of marijuana is considered a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.