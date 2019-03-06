Saints cut Daniel Lasco

Getty Images

The Saints waived running back Daniel Lasco.

Lasco, who was an exclusive rights free agent, spent last season on the physically unable to perform list.

Lasco, a seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, appeared in seven games as a rookie. He finished third on the team with seven special teams stops.

He injured his spine while making a tackle on special teams after appearing in three games in 2017 and hasn’t played since. Lasco finished 2017 on injured reserve.

His injury later was diagnosed as a bulging disc, though it wasn’t considered career-threatening.