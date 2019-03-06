Terrell Owens chosen for 49ers’ Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Terrell Owens is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and now he’ll enter the Hall of Fame of the first team he played for as well.

The 49ers announced today that they’ve chosen Owens as the next member of their team’s Hall of Fame.

“Over the course of eight seasons, the 49ers Faithful were fortunate to have front row seats to watch Terrell Owens develop into one of the most prolific wide receivers in the history of the NFL,” 49ers owner Jed York said in a statement. “Not only was Terrell one of the most physically gifted athletes to ever play the game, but he was also one of the most competitive. We are so very proud and honored to induct Terrell into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, where he will take his place among the all-time greats in our team’s history.”

Owens refused to participate in his own enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he released a statement indicating that he’ll gladly accept this honor from the 49ers.

“I am so humbled to be mentioned with the likes and greats of Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice and many others that have represented the San Francisco 49ers organization,” said Owens. “I wouldn’t be who I am and have accomplished what I did, number one, without God and without the push of my teammates and coaches, especially Coach Larry Kirksey and Coach George Stewart.”

Owens played his first eight seasons with the 49ers and ranks second only to Rice in franchise history in receptions (592), receiving yards (8,572) and receiving touchdowns (81).