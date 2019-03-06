Tony Romo will compete in PGA Tour event

Getty Images

Tony Romo will play in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic later this month, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday.

It is the third sponsor exemption for the former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS lead football analyst.

He made his first PGA Tour start last year in the same tournament. Romo, an amateur, finished last, 15-over par, to miss the cut.

Romo also received a sponsor exemption for the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson in May.

“Golf has been a passion of mine throughout my life, giving me another athletic outlet to hone my skills and compete,” Romo said in a release. “The opportunity to compete at the highest levels of golf, the PGA Tour event, was a dream come true for me. I’m thankful to the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for inviting me to join them once again this year, and I’m excited at the chance to compete against the best of the best.”

Romo won the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe last June. He played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with pro partner Jim Furyk in February, withdrawing before the third round to attend Wade Wilson’s funeral.