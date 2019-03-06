Wednesday’ PFTOT is ready for you to ignore

Getty Images

Another day, another edition of PFTOT, a brand-new product that consists of Simms and me talking for 15 minutes or so about stuff we didn’t get to or things we’d like to expand on from PFT Live.

Wednesday’s edition, Episode 3, is available for you to not watch. (That’s my way of getting you to watch. It probably won’t work.)

Topics include more on the looming Antonio Brown trade, Kyler Murray’s apparent reaction to the Charley Casserly body slam, more discussion about our draft of the all-time worst free agent signings, and the possibility that the league will make major concessions regarding marijuana in the next labor deal.

If you have any topics you’d like to see us address on Thursday’s PFTOT, throw them into the comments.