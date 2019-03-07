49ers announce they’ve declined Pierre Garçon’s option

Getty Images

Pierre Garçon’s time with the 49ers will come to an end on March 13.

A report in February indicated that the 49ers would decline their option on the veteran wideout’s contract for the 2019 season. The 49ers confirmed it on Thursday.

Garçon signed a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the Niners in 2017, but injuries have limited him to 16 games over his two seasons with the team. He’s had 64 catches for 786 yards and a touchdown when he has been able to get on the field and it’s not hard to see why the 49ers opted not to pay $6 million to see if Garçon could do better in 2019.

The 49ers announced several other moves along with the Garçon decision.

They have picked up the options on fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive lineman Cassius Marsh, linebacker Dekoda Watson and cornerback K’Waun Williams for the 2019 season. Juszczyk made his third Pro Bowl team last season and all were regulars in the lineup when healthy.

Finally, the 49ers have tendered running back Raheem Mostert as a restricted free agent and tendered exclusive rights free agents linebacker Elijah Lee and defensive end Greg Mabin. Mostert ran 34 times for 261 yards and a touchdown before landing on injured reserve in early November.