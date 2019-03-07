Appeal heard in Tony Romo NFFC lawsuit against NFL

Getty Images

After having the initial lawsuit dismissed by a Texas court, lawyers representing Tony Romo and the National Fantasy Football Convention were back in court on Wednesday having an appeal heard over claims the NFL led an effort to squash the event.

According to FOX 4 News, the attorney representing the convention claim the NFL interfered with the 2016 event by pressuring Electronic Arts – makers of the Madden NFL franchise – to withdraw their sponsorship of the event, which led to its cancellation.

“The NFL has been a bully since day one to this organization and it’s time for this issue to go to a jury,” said Julie Pettit, attorney for Fan Expo LLC.

The NFL said they had done nothing of the sort and had only asked Electronic Arts to remove its logos bearing the NFL shield from the website for the convention.

The claims were initially dismissed by a Texas district court last year. A separate lawsuit claiming the league strong-armed players into avoiding the event as well was also heard and dismissed.