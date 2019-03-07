Bengals hire Mark Duffner, Gerald Chatman to complete staff

Getty Images

The Bengals announced the hiring of two assistant coaches, with senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner and defensive assistant Gerald Chatman completing the staff.

Duffner, 65, joins the Bengals after spending the past three seasons with the Buccaneers as linebackers coach. He served as defensive coordinator for the Bucs’ final 11 games last season.

Duffner has 45 years of coaching experience, including 22 years in the NFL. He previously spent six seasons on the Bengals’ staff, including as the defensive coordinator in 2001-02.

Chatman, 30, joins the Bengals after spending the past two seasons at Tennessee State University, where he was defensive ends/outside linebackers coach. He also coached special teams in 2018.

He had an offseason coaching intern position with the Bengals last year.

Here is the Bengals’ staff for 2019: Zac Taylor (head coach), Lou Anarumo (defensive coordinator), Bob Bicknell (wide receivers), Joey Boese (strength and conditioning), Brian Callahan (offensive coordinator), James Casey (tight ends), Gerald Chatman (defensive assistant), Brayden Coombs (assistant special teams), Mark Duffner (senior defensive assistant), Nick Eason (defensive line), Todd Hunt (assistant strength and conditioning), Daronte Jones (secondary/cornerbacks), Jordan Kovacs (defensive quality control), Brad Kragthorpe (offensive assistant), Robert Livingston (secondary/safeties), Tem Lukabu (linebackers), Ben Martin (assistant offensive line), Dan Pitcher (assistant quarterbacks), Darrin Simmons (special teams coordinator), Jemal Singleton (running backs), Garrett Swanson (assistant strength and conditioning), Jim Turner (offensive line), Alex Van Pelt (quarterbacks) and Doug Rosfeld (director of coaching operations).