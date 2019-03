Getty Images

The Broncos made it official, picking up the $1 million option on defensive lineman Derek Wolfe‘s contract, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

General Manager John Elway said last week the team planned to pick up the options on Wolfe and Emmanuel Sanders‘ contracts.

Wolfe has an $8 million salary, with a $500,000 roster bonus and a $50,000 workout bonus in the final year of his deal.

He made 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception while starting all 16 games last season.