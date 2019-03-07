Broncos officially release Darian Stewart

Getty Images

Safety Darian Stewart said farewell to Broncos fans on Wednesday and the Broncos officially said goodbye to Stewart on Thursday.

The Broncos announced that they have released Stewart after he spent four years with the team. Stewart started 58 games over that span, including Denver’s Super Bowl 50 win over the Panthers, and he was selected to one Pro Bowl team.

Cutting Stewart clears just under $3.6 million in cap space for the Broncos, who are now projected to have around $38 million in cap room when the new league year starts next week.

If the Broncos want to use some of that space on signing a replacement for Stewart, there are plenty of safeties hitting the market once free agency is underway. Justin Simmons, Will Parks and Su'a Cravens remain on the roster in Denver.