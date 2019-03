Getty Images

If you have a good long snapper, you don’t mess with it.

You don’t make long-term commitments, either.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the Broncos are bringing back long snapper Casey Kreiter on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old Kreiter made the Pro Bowl last year, making it an easy call to bring him back.

He went to camp two years with the Cowboys but never latched on, and has been with the Broncos since 2016.