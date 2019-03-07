Broncos tender four but not Jerrol Garcia-Williams

Getty Images

The Broncos tendered exclusive free agents Elijah Wilkinson, Joe Jones, Dymonte Thomas and Tim Patrick (pictured) on Thursday, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports. They did not tender linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams, who missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in an August practice.

Garcia-Williams, who went undrafted out of Hawaii in 2017, spent part of his rookie season on Denver’s practice squad. He played 11 regular-season games and made two tackles.

Wilkinson, 24, played 12 games with seven starts at right guard last season. He played nine games in 2017.

Jones, 25, appeared in all 16 games last season after playing seven in 2017. The outside linebacker played only 25 snaps on defense and 346 on special teams in 2018.

Thomas, 25, played 12 games last season and three in 2017. The safety made an interception, had a sack and recovered a fumble in only 42 snaps on defense. He also played 214 snaps on special teams.

Patrick, 25, played 16 games with four starts last season, the first regular-season action of his career. The receiver made 23 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown.