Buccaneers pick up Demar Dotson’s 2019 option

The Buccaneers secured the return of their starting left tackle for the 2019 season on Tuesday and they made sure their right tackle will be back on Thursday.

The team announced that they have picked up their option on Demar Dotson‘s contract for the coming year. The move comes two days after they signed left tackle Donovan Smith to a three-year deal and the two moves have them set to bring all of their 2018 offensive linemen back for another year.

Dotson is set to make $3.975 million with a cap hit of just over $4.8 million for the 2019 season.

He joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2009 after spending most of his time at Southern Miss as a basketball player. He started two games in his first three seasons, but has been a first-team regular for most of the last seven seasons. Dotson made 15 starts for the team last season.